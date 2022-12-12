National Faculty Development Programme begins at JSS STU in Mysuru

December 12, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-week workshop and faculty development programme on biometrics began at the JSS Science and Technology University campus here on Monday.

The AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy Faculty Development Programme is being attended by participants from across the country with experts and resource persons drawn from reputed institutions.

Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Mysore, in his presentation, pointed out that humans have distinct features and patterns which was being harnessed by computer researchers for identifying, authenticating and verifying individuals in various applications.

He said the unique physiological and biological biometric traits of individuals was being used in almost all the applications ranging from opening a smart phone either by face or fingerprint recognition or in crime detection in forensic sciences. He also spoke on improvement in the technology and its support in achieving greater accuracy and performance of the applications.

Dr. A.N. Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JSS STU delivered the presidential address and spoke about the need of developing low-cost devices in the present scenario due to the increase in usage of biometrics in many of the real time applications.

Even though there are many applications in smart phone, the end users have failed in exploring its usage to the maximum extent, he said. Dr. Santosh Kumar pointed out that even though there are hundreds of applications in smart phones, except for calls and texting, no other apps are used by a majority of the users.

Dr. R.K. Bharathi, convenor of the faculty development programme said this year the AICTE has come up with a distinct form of workshops called “Outcome-based Workshop” with the objective of value addition in application of knowledge in emerging thrust areas, critical thinking, problem solving, team building, project management etc.

The two-week workshop includes both online and offline modes and the learning mode is team based which enhances the collaborative skills, she added. The objective of the workshop is to provide the participants with real life experience and industry knowledge and it aims to emphasize on domain knowledge and associated analytical skills of the subject.

The workshop also hopes to build awareness on Machine Learning and Deep Learning Architecture in Biometrics; gap between the design and development of Biometric devices; research avenues in development of low-cost devices for authentication and authorisation; focus on building communities of research students, educator, R&D etc. Speakers and resource persons have been drawn from IIT Indore, IIIT Allahabad, Mangalore University, University of Mysore, VTU and JSS STU, said Ms. Bharathi.

Prof. B.H. Shekar Director, Computer Centre and Professor at the Department of Computer Science, University of Mangalore, Prof. S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar JSS STU, Dr. V.N. Manjunath, head of the Department of Computer Applications, JSS STU and others were present.