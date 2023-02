National Defence College team in Kodagu

February 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

An 18-member team from National Defence College, New Delhi visited Gen. Thimayya Memorial Museum at Madikeri in Kodagu district on Wednesday. The team was led by Air Vice-Marshal Tejbir Singh who said that the museum is a source of inspiration for present and future military leaders and eulogised Gen.Thimayya’s role in strengthening the defence forces. ADVERTISEMENT

