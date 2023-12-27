National Consumer Rights Day celebrated at Abdul Kalam residential school in Balched village

December 27, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Yadgir

National Consumer Rights Day was celebrated at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Residential School in Balched village of Yadgir taluk on Wednesday to create awareness among consumers about their rights under the Consumer Protection Act.

Senior Civil Judge and Member-Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ravindra Honole inaugurated the programme jointly organized by the DLSA, the District Advocates Association and the Minorities Welfare Department.

Mr. Honole said that consumers should verify quality, quantity and the date of manufacture and expiry mentioned on the products that they buy.

“If any consumer feels cheated by any vendor and those who manufactured the product through misinformation, such consumer has legal rights under the Act to seek relief by taking such vendor or those who manufactured the product to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission,” he added.

The judge said that every consumer should have basic legal awareness before buying any product. The Consumer Rights Day is celebrated to create awareness among the people by holding such programmes, he added.

Advocate and Legal Aid Defense Counsel Ananth Reddy said that disputes raised by the consumer can be heard at the district, State and national level by the Redressal Commission for giving relief.

He pointed out that every consumer should demand an authentic receipt after purchasing goods or a product from any vendor. The receipt will be treated as a piece of evidence by the Redressal Commission during hearing the grievance application made by any aggrieved consumer, he said.

Warden Ninganagouda Patil, advocate Krishnaveni Nirmalkar and others were present.

