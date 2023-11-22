National conference on climate resilience and sustainable development inaugurated 

November 22, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The three-day national conference on climate resilience and sustainable development was inaugurated on Wednesday.

V.K. Dadhwal, Indira Gandhi Ecology Chair Professor, NIAS, in his inaugural address, said that a compelling body of evidence has underscored the undeniable reality that the Earth’s climate is undergoing profound changes.

“In spite of the remarkable progress of contemporary society, climate change emerges as a substantial and imminent threat to the global ecosystem. The primary driver of this impactful transformation lies in human activities, significantly altering the Earth’s climate and giving rise to extreme weather patterns and rising sea levels,” Dr. Dadhwal said.

He also spoke about the UN 2023 Report, which identified some key action points asking nations to recommit to seven years of accelerated, sustained and transformative action, both nationally and internationally, to deliver on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals.

K. Ganesh Raj, former general manager, Regional Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO, said addressing climate change demands a concerted effort to mitigate further damage and adopt sustainable practices, recognising the urgency of safeguarding our planet for current and future generations.

“Hence, it is crucial to give impetus to climate change research, especially at the local level, to develop effective mitigation and adaptation strategies,” he said.

