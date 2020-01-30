National census in Dharwad in April: DC

The 2021 national census will be conducted in the district in April, said Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa.

Chairing a meeting of officials in charge of the census and tahsildars here on Thursday, Ms. Deepa said the enumerators will visit all the households and record information from April 15 till May 29.

Compared with the last census, this census would be totally digitalised. All the details would be collected through a mobile application. Documents would be used only in the remote villages which do not have access to Internet. Several teams of experts and technical assistants have been formed for the success of the census, she said.

A timetable has been finalised to hold a series of training programmes for the officials, tahsildars, technical assistants, and enumerators to see that error-free information is documented, she said.

The Union government’s Census Directorate has appointed Rajesh Gudi as the nodal officer for the census.