ADVERTISEMENT

National artists camp in Kalaburagi

Published - September 28, 2024 10:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chitravat Art Visions, Bengaluru, in collaboration with The Ideal Fine Art Society, Kalaburagi, will organise a national artists camp here from October 2 to 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 18 artists from across the country will participate in the camp. Amit C. Dhane , an artist from Pune will demonstrate painting skills on October 3. On October 4, visual artists Anitha Reddy, Suresh Jayaram, Chintamani G.G., and Dattatreya N. Bhat will speak on topics like ‘Shaping creative practices with the Siddi Community’, ‘Locating identity through body and materials’, ‘Indian Contemporary Art and Art Criticism in Karnataka’.

On October 5, Bengaluru-based artist Anil Kumar Govindappa will speak on ‘Emerging voices: Contemporary Art Practices and Opportunities in India’s Art Scene’ and Anirban Jana from Kolkata will demonstrate painting styles. On October 6, Jeetendra Gayakwad from Pune will give a presentation on painting skills.

Ajay Singh, Jewargi MLA and KKRDB Chairman, will inaugurate the camp on October 2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dayanand Agsar, Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University, Kalaburagi will deliver the valedictory address on October 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US