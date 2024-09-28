National artists camp in Kalaburagi

Chitravat Art Visions, Bengaluru, in collaboration with The Ideal Fine Art Society, Kalaburagi, will organise a national artists camp here from October 2 to 7.

Nearly 18 artists from across the country will participate in the camp. Amit C. Dhane , an artist from Pune will demonstrate painting skills on October 3. On October 4, visual artists Anitha Reddy, Suresh Jayaram, Chintamani G.G., and Dattatreya N. Bhat will speak on topics like ‘Shaping creative practices with the Siddi Community’, ‘Locating identity through body and materials’, ‘Indian Contemporary Art and Art Criticism in Karnataka’.

On October 5, Bengaluru-based artist Anil Kumar Govindappa will speak on ‘Emerging voices: Contemporary Art Practices and Opportunities in India’s Art Scene’ and Anirban Jana from Kolkata will demonstrate painting styles. On October 6, Jeetendra Gayakwad from Pune will give a presentation on painting skills.

Ajay Singh, Jewargi MLA and KKRDB Chairman, will inaugurate the camp on October 2.

Dayanand Agsar, Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University, Kalaburagi will deliver the valedictory address on October 7.

