GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National artists camp in Kalaburagi

Published - September 28, 2024 10:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chitravat Art Visions, Bengaluru, in collaboration with The Ideal Fine Art Society, Kalaburagi, will organise a national artists camp here from October 2 to 7.

Nearly 18 artists from across the country will participate in the camp. Amit C. Dhane , an artist from Pune will demonstrate painting skills on October 3. On October 4, visual artists Anitha Reddy, Suresh Jayaram, Chintamani G.G., and Dattatreya N. Bhat will speak on topics like ‘Shaping creative practices with the Siddi Community’, ‘Locating identity through body and materials’, ‘Indian Contemporary Art and Art Criticism in Karnataka’.

On October 5, Bengaluru-based artist Anil Kumar Govindappa will speak on ‘Emerging voices: Contemporary Art Practices and Opportunities in India’s Art Scene’ and Anirban Jana from Kolkata will demonstrate painting styles. On October 6, Jeetendra Gayakwad from Pune will give a presentation on painting skills.

Ajay Singh, Jewargi MLA and KKRDB Chairman, will inaugurate the camp on October 2.

Dayanand Agsar, Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University, Kalaburagi will deliver the valedictory address on October 7.

Published - September 28, 2024 10:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / Bangalore / arts (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.