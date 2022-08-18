National anthem compulsory in all schools, says govt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government ordered on Wednesday that singing the national anthem in all government, aided and private schools and colleges regularly in the morning mass prayer is compulsory.

Although the Government Order is in force, some private schools in Bengaluru have ignored it, and the government has received complaints about this, the Order says.

The deputy directors of the Department of Public Instruction, Bengaluru-North and South, had visited some private schools and confirmed that singing national anthem in the morning prayer was not happening in some institutions.

According to the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, section-7(2)(G)(i), respecting the national flag and singing national anthem regularly in the morning mass prayer in all the schools is compulsory.

The Order says in case of lack of space, the national anthem should be sung in the classrooms.