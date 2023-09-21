‘Nation needs young, dedicated researchers and innovators’

September 21, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

“Mathematics is the mother of all subjects. Without it, we can’t imagine other subjects. Mathematical equations are so important that we cannot, without these equations, even imagine not only physical sciences but also social sciences like economics and management,” Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Battu Satyanarayana has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day induction programme for newly admitted B.Tech Mathematical Computing and M.Sc Mathematics students on the university campus here on Thursday.

“For any discipline, fundamentals are very important. We are providing all the facilities to you and I want you to make use of them and excel in your studies. Student life is golden life. Don’t waste it. Nation needs young and dedicated researchers and innovators,” Prof. Satyanarayana said.

G. Radhakrishnamcharya from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, who was the chief guest, said that getting admission to premier education institutes is just a beginning, not an end in itself.

“B.Tech Mathematical Computing is a very innovative and unique course. This course is designed keeping in mind the present needs of the industry as per the objectives of National Education Policy 2020. Sky is the limit for opportunities for mathematics and computing students. You need to just make use of them,” he said.

G. Mallikarjun Rao, senior scientist of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hyderabad, who participated as a guest of honour, said that mathematics is a very wonderful subject which plays an important role in space technology.

“Complex algorithms and computing can reduce the cost of space equipment, their efficiency and accuracy. Small mistakes cost heavily in space projects. As we are yet to use advanced mathematics in research and development, the use of mathematics can enhance our space, military and technological programmes. You, as students of mathematics and computing, have a greater role to play in the advancement of space technology,” he said.

G. Janardhan Reddy, Head of the Department of Mathematics, Bharath, Dean of School of Physical Science, and other faculty members were present.