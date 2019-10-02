‘Nation building is more important than scoring marks’

Contributing to the nation’s development was more important than scoring more in examinations, Minister for Mines and Geology, Forest, Ecology and Environment C.C. Patil has said.

Inaugurating a new building for the Government High School built under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan at Mulagund in Gadag district on Tuesday, Mr. Patil urged teachers to give such an education to students and train them in such a way that they actively participated in nation-building activities.

Emphasising that teachers had a great responsibility in building a new India, he said that both the Union and State governments had taken every step to provide all the required facilities for students. Clarifying that there should not be any politics, particularly in implementing development works, the Minister said that post-elections, elected representatives represented all the people and development of the respective districts should be their priority.

Presiding over the function, MLA H.K. Patil has said that the work on the construction of school building at Mulagund, which was delayed due to various reasons, had been completed following the interest shown by elected representatives and the local elders.

Kappatagudda hill

Emphasising the need for protecting biodiversity of the Kappatagudda hill range, Mr. Patil hoped that the district in-charge Minister [C.C. Patil] would take the required steps to further expand the greenery of the hill range.

Sri Mallikarjun Swami, seer of Murugha Mutt in Dharwad and Gavi Mutt in Mulagund, said that the Vachanakaras of the 12th Century had realised the need for educating children then itself and quoted from a Vachana of philosopher Allama Prabhu. The swami said that although students had all the facilities they lacked interest to study and teachers and parents should focus on addressing this issue.

President of Gadag Zilla Panchayat Siddalingeshwar Patil, Deputy Director of Public Instruction N.H. Nagur, DIET principal H.M. Khan and various elected representatives were present.

Bhoomi Puja

In another simple function, Mr. Patil performed Bhoomi Puja for laying a concrete road from Mulagund Bus Station to Yalavatti Road which joins Laxmeshwar Road. The 1,050 m concrete road is being laid under a ₹ 2.5-crore project.