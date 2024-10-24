ADVERTISEMENT

Nataka-Avalokana workshop begins in Shivamogga

Published - October 24, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Theatre director Nataraj Honnavalli spoke after inaugurating Nataka-Avalokana Karyagara, a workshop on theatre appreciation, at Shivamogga Rangayana, in Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.T. Satish

The three-day theatre appreciation workshop, Nataka Avalokana Karyagara, began at Shivamogga Rangayana in Shivamogga on Thursday, October 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noted theatre director Nataraj Honnavalli inaugurated the workshop by making the participants read out an excerpt from P. Lankesh’s well-known play Gunamukha.

Mr. Honnavalli spoke about the fundamentals of theatre as an art form. Making references to Aristotle’s Poetics and Bharata’s Natyashastra, he explained the importance of different aspects of a play as a text and its performance on the stage. Interacting with the participants, Mr. Honnavalli emphasised the importance of preparations required for a theatre production.

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Avinash, principal of Sahyadri Commerce College, talked about how plays get new dimensions and expand their reach after they are performed on the stage, with several examples. Referring to translations of Shakespearean plays into Kannada, he shared how the original text and plot expanded through translations of the recent ages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shivamogga Rangayana has organised the workshop for college students of Shivamogga. Prasanna D. Sagar, director of Shivamogga Rangayana, said that the workshop had been organised to inculcate interest in theatre and theatre performances among the students. Theatre personalities and experts from the field would give talks in the workshop, he said.

Meti Mallikarjun, professor of Linguistics, Kotrappa Hiremagadi of Ranga Belaku team, G.R. Lava of Sahyadri Kala Tanda, and A.C. Shailaja, Administrator of Shivamogga Rangayana were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US