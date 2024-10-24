Nataka-Avalokana workshop begins in Shivamogga

The three-day theatre appreciation workshop, Nataka Avalokana Karyagara, began at Shivamogga Rangayana in Shivamogga on Thursday, October 24.

Noted theatre director Nataraj Honnavalli inaugurated the workshop by making the participants read out an excerpt from P. Lankesh’s well-known play Gunamukha.

Mr. Honnavalli spoke about the fundamentals of theatre as an art form. Making references to Aristotle’s Poetics and Bharata’s Natyashastra, he explained the importance of different aspects of a play as a text and its performance on the stage. Interacting with the participants, Mr. Honnavalli emphasised the importance of preparations required for a theatre production.

T. Avinash, principal of Sahyadri Commerce College, talked about how plays get new dimensions and expand their reach after they are performed on the stage, with several examples. Referring to translations of Shakespearean plays into Kannada, he shared how the original text and plot expanded through translations of the recent ages.

Shivamogga Rangayana has organised the workshop for college students of Shivamogga. Prasanna D. Sagar, director of Shivamogga Rangayana, said that the workshop had been organised to inculcate interest in theatre and theatre performances among the students. Theatre personalities and experts from the field would give talks in the workshop, he said.

Meti Mallikarjun, professor of Linguistics, Kotrappa Hiremagadi of Ranga Belaku team, G.R. Lava of Sahyadri Kala Tanda, and A.C. Shailaja, Administrator of Shivamogga Rangayana were present.