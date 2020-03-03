Nataka Academy to host Vrutti Rangabhoomi Natakotsava

The Karnataka Nataka Academy will be organising a three-day theatre festival Vrutti Rangabhoomi Natakotsava in Kalaburagi city from Thursday.
Academy member Prema Badami, addressing presspersons here on Monday, said that theatre troupes will be performing three plays at Kumareshwar Rangamandir in Kalaburagi.
Jagadguru Renukacharya Natyasangha Kalaburagi troupe will perform “Neenu Sahukaranagu” written by K.N. Salunke. Artistes of Kumareshwar Krupaposhitha Pandit Panchakshara Gawai Natyasangha Gadag would perform a play “Bandara Nod Bangari”.
The Guru Kumareshwar Natyasangha from Hangal will enact a play titled “Magalagi Bandalu Soseyagi Ninthalu” written by Basavaraj Panchgal on the last day of the natakotsava.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.