Nataka Academy to host Vrutti Rangabhoomi Natakotsava

The Karnataka Nataka Academy will be organising a three-day theatre festival Vrutti Rangabhoomi Natakotsava in Kalaburagi city from Thursday.

Academy member Prema Badami, addressing presspersons here on Monday, said that theatre troupes will be performing three plays at Kumareshwar Rangamandir in Kalaburagi.

Jagadguru Renukacharya Natyasangha Kalaburagi troupe will perform “Neenu Sahukaranagu” written by K.N. Salunke. Artistes of Kumareshwar Krupaposhitha Pandit Panchakshara Gawai Natyasangha Gadag would perform a play “Bandara Nod Bangari”.

The Guru Kumareshwar Natyasangha from Hangal will enact a play titled “Magalagi Bandalu Soseyagi Ninthalu” written by Basavaraj Panchgal on the last day of the natakotsava.