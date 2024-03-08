Naseer Hussain shouldn’t be allowed to take oath till he tenders apology, says Joshi

March 08, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Stating that that those who raised pro-Pakistan slogan in the Vidhana Soudha are closely associated with the Congress, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has demanded that newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain should not be allowed to take oath until he tenders public apology.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Naseer Hussain brought his supporters inside the Vidhana Soudha and made them raise pro-Pakistan slogan. What is worst is that instead of tendering an apology, he is justifying it, he said.

“There are photographs of the accused person/s taken with Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah. What more evidence do you require to prove his proximity to the Congress. At least for the sake of his indebtedness to the nation, he should tender an apology. “Otherwise we have to infer that Mr. Naseer Hussain supports such sloganeering,” he said.

On investigation in the latest Benglauru bomb blast, Mr. Joshi said that they have reasons to believe that the investigation is not going in the right direction.

To a query regarding the delay in the release of grants for MGNREGA works, the Union Minister said that the State government has not efficiently utilised the funds given by the Union government and there is confusion in the CAG report given by the State. It has also come to light that some works have been executed through contractors and consequently, these issues might have led to delay in the release of funds, he said.

Mr. Joshi termed the reduction in prices of domestic gas cylinders as Shivaratri gift and said that at a time when the world is facing an economic crisis, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has reduced domestic gas prices in the interest of the common people.

Regarding reports about three names doing the rounds for BJP ticket in the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, he said that ultimately, it is the party’s national leaders who will take the decision.

He also said that he will not reply to questions on rumours. He said that previously candidates who had won eight times were also being given party ticket. Based on winnability too ticket has been given. He, however, added that the list will be released soon.