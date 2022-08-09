Karnataka

Narrow escape for seer as car hits tree

Special Correspondent Belagavi August 09, 2022 20:05 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:05 IST

Sri Abhinava Kadasiddeshwar Swami of Guledagudda Math in Bagalkot district had a narrow escape when his car met with an accident near Togunasi Tanda on Tuesday.

The car hit a tree when the driver lost control. Three people travelling in the car, including the seer, suffered minor injuries. The seer was coming from Halakeri in Gadag district to Guledagudda.

After being treated in a private hospital, the seer returned to the math, the police said.

The car was badly damaged.

