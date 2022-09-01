Narrow escape for Savadi in road accident

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 01, 2022 19:52 IST

The former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi was saved unhurt in a road accident in Haroorgeri village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

He was going from Haroorgeri to Hidkal when his car skid and fell into the canal on the left side. The car’s engine was still running, though the vehicle had taken in some water.

Some village residents, including members of some Ganesh Mandals, rushed to the spot and pulled out the BJP leader from the sunroof of his vehicle.

He suffered some bruises and is out of danger, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said.

