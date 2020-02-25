Narrow escape for MLA

BJP MLA from Dharwad Arvind Bellad escaped unhurt when a car in which he was travelling met with an accident at Jamboti village in Belagavi district on Tuesday.
He was driving his car on his way from Goa to Dharwad when it skidded off the road.
The MLA was, however, not injured. He made telephone calls to his friends seeking help.
His friends sent a car to the spot to pick him up. He later left after informing the Khanapur Police Station, the police said.
