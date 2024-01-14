Narrow escape for MLA as car overturns

January 14, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod had a narrow escape on Sunday when the car he was travelling in overturned in a road accident near Pala village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi.

The accident took place when Mr. Mattimod, along with four other leaders, was heading towards Shahabad town.

In an attempt to avoid the accident, the car driver steered the vehicle to the left and lost control and it toppled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mattimod and the others suffered minor injuries, police sources said.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the city. And, his condition is said to be stable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.