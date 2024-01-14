GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

Narrow escape for MLA as car overturns

January 14, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Basavaraj Mattimod has been elected from Kalaburagi Rural

Basavaraj Mattimod has been elected from Kalaburagi Rural | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod had a narrow escape on Sunday when the car he was travelling in overturned in a road accident near Pala village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi.

The accident took place when Mr. Mattimod, along with four other leaders, was heading towards Shahabad town.

In an attempt to avoid the accident, the car driver steered the vehicle to the left and lost control and it toppled.

Mr. Mattimod and the others suffered minor injuries, police sources said.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the city. And, his condition is said to be stable.

