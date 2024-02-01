GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Narrow escape for imprudent travellers in tiger reserve

February 01, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A video of two persons narrowly escaping from being trampled by a wild elephant has surfaced forcing the Forest Department personnel in Bandipur to ascertain the location of the incident.

The video shows two persons being chased by an elephant on the highway passing through either Muthanga (Kerala) or Moolehole range of Bandipur while a driver in a red coloured car tries to provide them cover by closing in.

 However, one of the person trips and the elephant is close to tramping him but the movement of a truck distracts the elephant which turns around and goes after the speeding vehicle. But not before making attempts to trample the man with its hind legs. The video stops when the elephant after chasing the truck for a short distance, turns its gaze on the two men behind one of whom is seen crawling on all his four towards the bushes to scurry for cover.

The date on which the incident took place is not clear but it has raised serious concern among wildlife conservationists and Forest Department officials as people are warned against getting down their vehicles when plying through the forests. But despite the inherent dangers, it is common for tourists and regular travellers to get down from their from vehicle on sighting an elephant and take selfie from a distance.

Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Ramesh Kumar said they have the registered number of the vehicle but want to ascertain if the incident took place in Karnataka limits. Even if it has taken place in Muthanga in Wayanad as speculated, the incident should serve as a warning to tourists, he added.

 In a similar incident a few years ago, a tourist was found guilty of getting down his vehicle only to be chased by an elephant. Based on the records at the check post he was traced to  Raigarh in Maharashtra and a Forest Department team brought him to Bandipur and levied a fine of ₹25,000. Officials said once tracked a stiff penalty will be imposed on the two persons.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.