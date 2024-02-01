Narrow escape for imprudent travellers in tiger reserve

February 01, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

A video of two persons narrowly escaping from being trampled by a wild elephant has surfaced forcing the Forest Department personnel in Bandipur to ascertain the location of the incident.

The video shows two persons being chased by an elephant on the highway passing through either Muthanga (Kerala) or Moolehole range of Bandipur while a driver in a red coloured car tries to provide them cover by closing in.

However, one of the person trips and the elephant is close to tramping him but the movement of a truck distracts the elephant which turns around and goes after the speeding vehicle. But not before making attempts to trample the man with its hind legs. The video stops when the elephant after chasing the truck for a short distance, turns its gaze on the two men behind one of whom is seen crawling on all his four towards the bushes to scurry for cover.

The date on which the incident took place is not clear but it has raised serious concern among wildlife conservationists and Forest Department officials as people are warned against getting down their vehicles when plying through the forests. But despite the inherent dangers, it is common for tourists and regular travellers to get down from their from vehicle on sighting an elephant and take selfie from a distance.

Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Ramesh Kumar said they have the registered number of the vehicle but want to ascertain if the incident took place in Karnataka limits. Even if it has taken place in Muthanga in Wayanad as speculated, the incident should serve as a warning to tourists, he added.

In a similar incident a few years ago, a tourist was found guilty of getting down his vehicle only to be chased by an elephant. Based on the records at the check post he was traced to Raigarh in Maharashtra and a Forest Department team brought him to Bandipur and levied a fine of ₹25,000. Officials said once tracked a stiff penalty will be imposed on the two persons.