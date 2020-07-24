Karnataka

Narrow escape for four after house collapses

Four members of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, had a narrow escape after a house collapsed at Naikal village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Mallamma, Ghalappa and his wife, Gangamma, and their baby, Pallavi, escaped with minor injuries.

The house, which had a tin roof put up on stone walls, collapsed after another house, just behind it, fell on it.

Residents of nearby houses rushed to the spot and rescued the family and shifted it to the district hospital immediately.

Wadagera Tahsildar Suresh Ankalagi visited the spot.

“I will submit a report to the district administration recommending compensation,” he told The Hindu.

