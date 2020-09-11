Karnataka

Narrow escape for five of family as gas cylinder explodes in Kalaburagi

Five members of a family were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their residence at Manikeshwari Nagar in Kalaburagi on Friday morning.

Of the injured family members, Suresh suffered fracture in his leg.

The others, Bharat, Ramesh, Ambika and Shashikala, suffered minor burns.

Though the family members had a narrow escape but their belongings were gutted.

The main door of the house was damaged due to the impact of the explosion. The interior of the house, including the kitchen, was charred.

