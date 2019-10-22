Narrow escape for bus passengers

A NWKRTC bus was stuck in the middle of the road after the road caved in between Panagutti and Chikkaladinni villages following heavy rain in parts of Belagavi district on Monday.

The driver of the Belagavi-Panagutti bus, carrying a few passengers, managed to stop the bus safely and ensured that all commuters got down in time.

The front end of the bus was stuck in a hole in the road, and it seemed as if the road had devoured the front end of the vehicle.

They police said that they would remove the vehicle away with help of NWKRTC officers using earth-movers.

Meanwhile, heavy rain compelled officers to cancel services between Ramdurg and Belagavi.

Buses between Belagavi and Kolhapur were delayed as they had to stop in between due to flooding of roads.

Heavy rain claimed its first victim this month when Laiqoddin Makandar (55) died after the wall of his house collapsed on him when he was asleep in Kasamgoli village near Khanapur on Sunday night.

Water entered houses in Maratha Colony, Shivaji Colony, MG Colony and surrounding areas.

Police personnel tried to throw water out from the Railway Police Station after rainwater accumulated there to ankle-deep level.