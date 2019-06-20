Karnataka

Narrow escape for 50 passengers as driver helps avert accident

The NEKRTC bus teetering on the edge of a bridge after its driver managed to avoid a major accident with a lorry on the Bhalki-Chincholli State Highway 75 on Tuesday.

Most of the passengers were students

An alert driver of a NEKRTC bus helped avert what could have been a major accident here on Tuesday.

To avoid a possible collision with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, the driver steered the bus to the extreme left down the road and applied the brakes and stopped it on the edge of a bridge on State Highway 75 between Chincholli and Bhalki. As the bus was teetering on the edge of the bridge, it was not difficult for the passengers to get off it. They were, however, rescued through the emergency exit window. About 50 passengers, most of them students, were travelling in the bus.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 7:31:33 AM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

