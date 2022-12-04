Narrative of freebies insultingly equates people’s struggle for their rights to begging: Dr. Thomas Isaac

December 04, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

He said the attack on the welfare state can be seen as a push towards privatisation of essential services and the government washing its hands off its constitutional obligations towards the people

K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj

Dr. T. M. Thomas Isaac, former finance minister of Kerala, from the CPI(M) delivered a talk on “The phony debate on freebies: A coordinated attack on democracy and welfare”, at an event organised by the Bengaluru Collective in the city on December 4, 2022.  | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The narrative of terming the welfare state as “freebies” or “revdi culture”, a term used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, “insultingly equates” the struggle of people for their rights to “begging”, said Dr. T. M. Thomas Isaac, former finance minister of Kerala, from the CPI(M). He delivered a talk on “The phony debate on freebies: A coordinated attack on democracy and welfare”, at an event organised by the Bengaluru Collective in the city on Sunday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Isaac questioned the motive behind terming the democratic rights and aspirations of people in critical areas such as access to healthcare, housing and food as ‘freebies’. He said this attack on the welfare state can be seen as part of the larger push towards privatisation of essential services and the government washing its hands off its constitutional obligations towards the people.

“This narrative also impacts the ability of political parties to properly articulate the aspirations and needs of the people, limiting the scope and extent of political debate through the bogey of ‘fiscal rectitude’,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In the last five years, more than ₹10 lakh crore of loans extended by public sector banks, mostly to large corporate entities, have been written off causing problems to the public exchequer. There have been tax cuts, too. However, these concessions are never termed as ‘freebies’. The word is derisively thrown only at the working masses of the country demanding the rights that are owed to them,” he said. 

Further, he said the narrative forwarded by the Prime Minister himself amounted to undermining the States’ functions and constraining their decision-making powers which is harmful to the spirit of federalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US