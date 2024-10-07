Narrating mythological stories through puppets

Among the various attractions during the ongoing Dasara festivities in Mysuru is a puppet show that seeks to narrate mythological stories through rod puppets.

The Mysuru Puppet Theatre, which is the first and only puppet theatre of its kind in the city at present, stages weekend programmes at its premises in Ittigegudu, opposite Mysuru Zoo in the city, besides holding shows at Rangayana, schools and colleges, and other functions.

However, the theatre is staging puppet shows between 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. every evening during the ongoing Dasara festival at its premises in Ittigegudu in the city.

The puppet shows, which began on October 3, are scheduled to continue till October 19, and the main storyline of the shows will be Srikrishna Parijata, Srikrishna Tulabhara, Narakasura Vadhe, and Durgastuti, said the founder director of Mysuru Puppet Theatre Rangoli Srikanta.

Mr. Srikantha regretted that the patronage of the rod puppet art form was declining even in a cultural city like Mysuru while making an appeal to the general public to encourage survival of the ‘endangered’ art form.

The cultural city of Mysuru was known for many art forms since the days of the Mysuru Maharajas among which the rod puppet play was also one. “This art is said to be an invaluable medicine in keeping the stories of epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagavatha Purana alive along with providing entertainment and building up the morale of the new generation,” he said.

Master puppeteer late M.R. Ranganatha Rao had been practicing this puppetry as a hereditary art form and had performed at many national and international platforms, said Mr. Srikanta adding that Mr. Rao had even won several awards nationally and formed teams in many parts of the State.

The Mysuru Puppet Theatre was also established by Mr. Rao, who imparted training in the art form to his grandson Mr. Srikanta. Claiming to be a fifth-generation puppet artist, Mr. Srikanta said Mysuru Puppet Theatre is among a handful of puppetry troupes in Karnataka that is striving for the survival of this art form.

“This theatre is working towards the goal of conveying art, glory, history and heritage of Mysuru to the people through puppets. For more details on the puppet shows by Mysuru Puppet Theatre, Mr. Srikanta can be contacted on 99726-33977.

