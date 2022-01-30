Nargund murder case: Inspector suspended

Hate speeches had led to the murder

The State Government has suspended a circle inspector on charges of failing to contain law and order disturbance at Nargund in Gadag district, leading to the death of a local youth recently.

N. Satish Kumar, Inspector General of Police (north western range), issued orders of suspension pending further inquiry of Nandishwar Kumbar, Circle inspector, Nargund police station.

Two attacked

The town police face allegations of allowing hate speeches by Bajrang Dal leader Sanju Nalwade in front of the police station, that incensed some youth who attacked two innocent Muslim youth with weapons.

Sameer Shahapur, 19, who worked in a road side eatery in Nargund, and Shamsher Khan Pathan, a photographer, were attacked. Sameer Shahapur died in the hospital. Pathan is still under treatment. The incident happened on January 17.

Protest rally

The problem started in Nargund on January 14 when some Bajrang Dal members took out a protest rally alleging that some Muslim youth had insulted Hindu Gods on social media platforms. The police filed two cases against around 80 persons.

However, Sanju Nalvade and other Bajrang Dal leaders alleged that the police were not taking action against the accused. They took out a rally on January 17 and held a protest in front of the police station. Sanju Nalvade who addressed protestors, abused the police calling them cowards and challenged the police officers to arrest him and his associates.

He also made a hate speech, calling for attack on Muslims. Enraged by this, a group of eight persons waylaid two Muslim youth who were going home from their shop and attacked them.