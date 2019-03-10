Narendra Modi trying to create two Indias, says Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to create two Indias — one that belongs to the rich and the affluent, such as Anil Ambani, and another that belongs to the poor and the exploited, said All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

Addressing the party’s Parivartana rally at the Municipal High School Ground in Haveri, he repeatedly referred to the “Ambani-Adani-Modi connection” and said Mr. Modi was taking money from the common man and giving it to the rich.

As a section of the crowd chanted “Chowkidar chor hai”, Mr. Gandhi said that while the Modi regime stands with business tycoons, the Congress stands with the poor. “The Congress party will always strive hard for one India,” he said.

“Modi took money from your pockets and gave it to Ambani and Adani. Congress party, when voted to power, will put money into the accounts of the poor through minimum income guarantee scheme,” he said.

Saying that the Prime Minister had delivered a deadly blow to the common man and small-scale businessmen and industrialists, first through demonetisation and then through “Gabbar Singh Tax”, Mr. Gandhi announced that if voted to power, the Congress-led government would further simplify the Goods and Services Tax regime to make it a single tax.

He said that Mr. Modi came to power in 2014 by asking people to make him a “chowkidar” (watchman), but after becoming PM, he helped the likes of Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani. “He also allowed his friends Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and [Vijay] Mallya to flee the country,” he alleged.

Mr. Gandhi also sought answers from Mr. Modi on the Rafale deal and asked why the country was paying more and why Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. was denied and the contract given to Mr. Ambani’s company. “I asked four questions to the Prime Minister in Parliament. In his one-and-a-half-hour speech in response, he did not answer my questions. He evaded meeting my eyes while answering,” Mr. Gandhi said.

‘Insult to farmers’

The Congress chief also said that in the past five years, Mr. Modi had the money to waive loans to the tune of ₹3.5 lakh crore of 15 big industrialists. “He makes fun of the loan waiver scheme of Karnataka, saying that it is a lollipop. However, in his own five years of rule, he does not do anything for farmers. And now, he has insulted them by announcing that he would give them ₹3.5 a day,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He also said that if elected to power, his government would on priority get a Bill passed to give reservation to women in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and Legislative Assemblies and Councils.

Before concluding his speech, he said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were between one side that had Mr. Modi, the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and another that had the poor and the exploited. He called upon Congress workers to stand by the latter side.

A host of Congress leaders were present on the dais, including Congress leader in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and Veerappa Moily, Minister Zameer Ahmed, and Congress leaders H.K. Patil, Eshwar Khandre, B.K. Hariprasad and Saleem Ahmed.