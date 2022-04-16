Narendra Modi supporting corruption: Satish Jarkiholi

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has said that it was because of the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that corruption had exceeded its limits in Karnataka

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has said that it was because of the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that corruption had exceeded its limits in Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said that Mr. Modi knew about the developments in various States. But as the Prime Minister was supporting corruption, there was rampant corruption in the State, he said.

He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, large-scale corruption had occurred and 40% commission was rampant in various government departments. If all the contractors filed complaints, then the truth would be out, he said.

If BJP is really a disciplined party as it claims to be, the party leaders should have directed to K.S. Eshwarappa to resign from his post immediately after he faced the allegations. However they got his resignation only after the Congress mounted pressure against the Government,” he said.

“And if he had not resigned, the Congress would have launched a State-wide agitation. It is good that at least now he has resigned,” he said, adding that few influential leaders of BJP had prevented him from resigning, but they did not succeed.

The Government should ensure impartial investigation into the whole case and the family of Santosh Patil should get justice, he said.

On former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s allegation that he and Mr. Eshwrappa were victims of conspiracy and the same team was behind the conspiracy, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi declined to comment and said the question should be posed to Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi.

He also termed Mr. Eshwarappa as the ‘first victim of halal’ and the State would have wait to see the second victim.

Reiterating the Congress’ demand for the arrest and the trial of Mr. Eshwarappa, he said the party had constituted eight teams to stage protests in all the district and taluk centres. “The agitations would continue till Mr. Eshwarappa is arrested,” he said.