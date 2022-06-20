PM in Karnataka live | Modi begins his two-day visit to the State today

A gathering of Modi supporters near Mekhri circle in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Sudhakar Jain

June 20, 2022 11:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, on June 20 and 21. The visit is part of the State BJP’s ‘big Bengaluru push’ in view of the upcoming civic polls. Track the PM’s visit here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, on June 20 and 21. The hectic visit will see him inaugurating a series of developmental and public utilities projects in Bengaluru, including the much-awaited suburban rail for the city.

But the highlight of this trip will be his participation in the International Day of Yoga event in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru palace on Tuesday.

Ahead of the visit, many of the routes that he is expected to travel through saw a huge facelift. Anticipating security and traffic concerns, the Education Department also declared a one-day holiday to a total of 22 schools along the routes that will be taken by the Prime Minister.

Bengaluru | 9 am

On Monday morning, BIAL asked air passengers to avoid Mehkri Circle and Hebbal Flyover route between 11 am and 1 pm and reach the Kempegowda International Airport through alternative routes.

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police had issued a detailed traffic advisory on Sunday night.

Bengaluru | 9.45 am

PM Modi took to twitter to outline the itinerary of his trip in English and Kannada.

Bengaluru | 11.20 am

PM to arrive at the Air Force Training Command Helipad

Thousands of BJP workers decked up with Modi masks, BJP party caps, shawls, flags and other paraphernalia have gathered on either side of Ballari Road. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Air Force Training Command Helipad, Yelahanka and will reach the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) by road.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other leaders will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Air Force Training Command, Yelahanka.

The PM will return to the Air Force Training Command Helipad, from where he will leave for Kommaghatta, Kengeri to lay the foundation stone for the suburban rail project.

Bengaluru | 12 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Air Force Training Command, Yelahanka

Pm Modi being received by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa at the Air Force Training Command, Yelahanka. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Bengaluru | 12.25 pm

High alert has been sounded in the city with over 10,000 police personnel deployed at every three meters along the route map of Mr. Modi's convoy to provide security cover.

Traffic police have restricted vehicle movements on the route where Mr. Modi’s convoy is passing through and some shops have also been shut down . Vehicle movement in the IISc and Bengaluru University campus have been banned.