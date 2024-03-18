NAREDCO to hold seminar on RERA on March 20

March 18, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru chapter of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) is hosting a seminar focusing on the essential aspects of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). Scheduled to take place on March 20, at North Avenue, Mysuru Union, the seminar aims to provide insights into the principles and practices of RERA, benefiting the developer community and stakeholders alike, the organisers said.

Shivarudrappa, Joint Secretary of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act is the key-note speaker at the seminar. Mr. Shivarudrappa brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field, and his address promises to be enlightening for attendees, comprising members of the National Real Estate Development Council and the wider real estate community, a press release said here.

The primary objective of the seminar is to foster a comprehensive understanding of RERA principles and policies among developers, ensuring adherence to regulatory guidelines and best practices. Mr. Shivarudrappa will elucidate the current practices under RERA and will be available to address queries and concerns from participants, offering insights and clarifications, the release added.

This seminar will serve as a common platform for the real estate fraternity to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and collectively seek solutions to pertinent issues and challenges within the sector. The engagement promises to be enriching, providing attendees with a holistic perspective on RERA and its implications for the industry at large, the release said.

Leading the seminar will be Dhirendra Kumar Mehta, Chairman, NAREDCO Legal Committee, who will guide the proceedings and facilitate discussions. Additionally, NAREDCO members including Ravikumar V.C., president; T.G. Adisheshan Gowda, Chairman; P. Vinay Shankar, Secretary; Raghavendra Prasad M.D., vice president; Nagesh A.P., Treasurer; and Gagandeep P.S., Joint Secretary, will be present to support the initiative. Experts will provide insights into the financial aspects of RERA compliance, enhancing the depth and scope of the discussions, the release added.

