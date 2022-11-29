Narcotic terrorism taking a toll on the nation’s young generation, says Excise officer

November 29, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Throwing light on individual health and societal problems and law and order issues being created by the abuse of narcotic drugs, Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement and Crime), Belagavi, Y. Manjunath has urged Excise Sub-Inspector recruits to wage a decisive war against drug menace.

“The neighbouring countries have expanded their drug-supply network in the country targeting the nation’s youth. It is like narcotic terrorism that is taking a toll on our young generation. We need to wage a decisive war against it,” he said.

He was addressing a gathering after receiving a guard of honour at the passing out parade of the 14th batch of Probationary Excise Sub-Inspectors at the Police Training College at Naganahalli on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The officer said that the government has entrusted the Excise Department with the responsibilities of crime prevention and revenue generation and his department has to meet a target of ₹29,000 crore revenue collection.

“You, as new entrants to the department, need to feel the responsibilities and try your best to help the department fulfil them,” he said.

Principal of the Police Training College Iada Martin Marbaniang administered oath to 61 Excises Sub-Inspectors who completed training in the current batch.

Briefing about his college’s performance, Mr. Marbaniang said that the college has trained 2,799 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Police Sub-Inspectors, Police Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police apart from training 4,796 police constables in different divisions.

The trainees who excelled during training and won different competitions were honoured with prizes.

Mudsar Bhasha won the first prize in pistol target shooting with 9 mm and Sachin Hemagiri bagged the first prize with a 0.303 rifle. Veeresh won the first prize in indoor sports and Neelavva Girimallappa Galagali bagged the best woman trainee award. Sandeep S.R. emerged as the best trainee in all categories.