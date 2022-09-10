Karnataka

Narayanaguru Jayanti celebrated

Brahmarshee Narayanaguru Jayanti was celebrated in Yadgir on Saturday.

C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police, who inaugurated the programme at district administration’s auditorium, said that Sri Narayanaguru appealed to the people to follow the concept of one god, one community and one religion. His contribution to the society was immense and people of all communities should follow his message, he urged.

Amaresh Naik, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, said that Basaveshwara has reasoned for the revolution in the 12th Century in Kalyan in Karnataka. But, Sri Narayanaguru started a silent revolution against the caste system and discrimination in Kerala. Therefore, he was called ‘ Kerala Basavanna’ , he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharana Basappa Koteppagol and others were present. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
festivals
Caste
religion and belief
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 9:13:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/narayanaguru-jayanti-celebrated/article65874647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY