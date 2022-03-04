Narayana Guru residential schools in four districts

Bengaluru

In an attempt to counter the recent controversy of the Union Government rejecting a tableau of 19-20th Century social reformer Narayana Guru who enjoys a demigod status among Billavas, the Budget proposed to start Sri Narayana Guru Residential schools one each in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Shivamogga districts. The Congress had organised a “Svabhimanada Nadige” in these districts with a tableau of Narayana Guru in these districts that has significant population of Billavas, who are a big support base of the BJP, threatening a backlash.