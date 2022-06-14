Narayana Guru Residential School to be inaugurated on June 16
Narayana Guru Residential School, sanctioned for Sorab taluk in Shivamogga district, will be inaugurated on June 16. Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda will inaugurate the school in the presence of Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary.
The function has been organized at Sri Ranga Convention Hall in Sorab. MLA Kumar Bangarappa will preside. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and other people’s representatives of the district will attend the programme, stated a press release issued by the Shivamogga district administration.
