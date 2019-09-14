‘Narayana Guru inspired the deprived classes’

Sri Narayana Guru Jayanti was celebrated in Belagavi on Friday. Billava community leader Gangadhar M. inaugurated the event a the Kumar Gandharva Hall. Sri Narayana Guru pioneered the philosophy of universal humanism. He built a strong following across India for propounding the idea of oneness of mankind. He coined the slogan One God, One religion and One caste, which led to the emancipation of the deprived classes, he said. The Guru inspired the deprived classes to lead a life of self-respect, he said. He asked the prosperous members of all communities to help their unfortunate brothers. He also stressed on the importance of education along with spirituality, he said.