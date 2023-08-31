Narayana Guru birth anniversary celebrated

Social reformer and saint Narayana Guru’s birth anniversary was celebrated in Yadgir on Thursday.
Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur, who inaugurated the programme, addressed a gathering and said that Narayana Guru fought the caste system and for equality among people from all communities.
“He was a great thinker of that era, who raised his voice for the people of downtrodden communities and for their rights,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Principal of Government Degree College Subhashchandra Koulagi, who gave a special lecture, said that Narayana Guru guided people against superstition, which was deep-rooted in society. “He built a temple for Dalits who were denied entry into temples for worship,” he added.
Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy and others were present.
ADVERTISEMENT