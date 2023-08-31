HamberMenu
Narayana Guru birth anniversary celebrated

August 31, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Social reformer and saint Narayana Guru’s birth anniversary was celebrated in Yadgir on Thursday.

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur, who inaugurated the programme, addressed a gathering and said that Narayana Guru fought the caste system and for equality among people from all communities.

“He was a great thinker of that era, who raised his voice for the people of downtrodden communities and for their rights,” he said.

Principal of Government Degree College Subhashchandra Koulagi, who gave a special lecture, said that Narayana Guru guided people against superstition, which was deep-rooted in society. “He built a temple for Dalits who were denied entry into temples for worship,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy and others were present.

