Narayana Gowda to file nomination on Nov. 18

Supporters with disqualified MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda in K.R. Pet town on Friday.

Disqualified MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda, BJP nominee for K.R. Pet Assembly segment, on Friday said that he would file the nomination to contest the forthcoming byelections on November 18.

The Mumbai-based businessman-turned-politician, who joined BJP in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, party president Nalin Kumar Katil and others, visited K.R. Pet on Friday. The former JD(S) leader was accorded a rousing welcome.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Gowda said that a host of BJP leaders, mainly Deputy CM and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, and others would be present for the filing.

