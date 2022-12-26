Narayana Gowda seeks everyone’s cooperation for five-day National Youth Festival from Jan. 12

December 26, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With Hubballi-Dharwad getting ready to host national youth festival from January 12 to 16, Minister for Silk, Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda has appealed to everyone to join hands with the administration for the successful conduct of the national-level event that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chairing a review meeting on the preparations for the national youth festival in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Narayana Gowda said that as over 7,500 delegates were expected to participate in the youth festival and elaborate arrangements with regard to their food and accommodation had to be made. All efforts should be made to ensure that the delegates faced no problems with regard to their stay and food and other arrangements, he said.

The Minister directed the officials to quickly make all preparations. Emphasising upon the need for organising a memorable event, he said that the arrangements should be made in such a way that the whole country should remember Dharwad. This apart, all steps are to be taken to introduce and highlight the significance of Dharwad to the delegates, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary to Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Shalini Rajneesh emphasised upon the need for ensuring that the five-day event was ‘plastic-free’ and a ‘green festival’. She asked the officials to ensure that reusable items were used during the festival. She also asked that helpdesks be set up at bus and railway stations for participants coming from across the country.

Deputy Commissioner Gududatta Hegde spoke about the preparations made so far and the format of the festival. He said nine committees including those for food, accommodation, protocol, stage programme, finance and others had already been constituted. “The delegates will be given the national flag from Gadag and Dharwad pedha,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Vice Chancellor of Karnatak University Prof. K.B. Gudasi, Registrar Yashpal Ksheersagar and others were present. The Minister subsequently visited the playgrounds of Karnatak University and Karnatak College.