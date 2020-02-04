Karnataka

Narayana Gowda confident of place in Karnataka Cabinet

more-in

Bharatiya Janata Party leader K.C. Narayana Gowda, who represents K.R. Pet constituency, on Monday announced that he would be sworn in as a Minister in the B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet on Thursday.

Mr. Gowda, the first and lone BJP legislator from Mandya district, told presspersons that the Chief Minister had invited him to take oath at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan. He invited elders, leaders and party workers from across the district to attend the function and bless him. “I will follow the path set by the honourable Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop the constituency,” he said.

According to sources close to the leader, Mr. Yediyurappa had promised to make Mr. Gowda the Minister in charge of Mandya and Hassan districts.

Mr. Gowda, a businessman-turned-politician, won from the constituency as a Janata Dal (S) leader in 2013 and 2018. However, he quit the JD(S) and was re-elected on BJP ticket in the December 2019 byelections.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
politics
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 12:36:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/narayana-gowda-confident-of-place-in-karnataka-cabinet/article30729899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY