Narayana Gowda confident of place in Karnataka Cabinet

Bharatiya Janata Party leader K.C. Narayana Gowda, who represents K.R. Pet constituency, on Monday announced that he would be sworn in as a Minister in the B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet on Thursday.

Mr. Gowda, the first and lone BJP legislator from Mandya district, told presspersons that the Chief Minister had invited him to take oath at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan. He invited elders, leaders and party workers from across the district to attend the function and bless him. “I will follow the path set by the honourable Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop the constituency,” he said.

According to sources close to the leader, Mr. Yediyurappa had promised to make Mr. Gowda the Minister in charge of Mandya and Hassan districts.

Mr. Gowda, a businessman-turned-politician, won from the constituency as a Janata Dal (S) leader in 2013 and 2018. However, he quit the JD(S) and was re-elected on BJP ticket in the December 2019 byelections.