April 12, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Yadgir

Narasimha Naik (Raju Gowda) on Friday filed his nomination papers to fight the byelections from Surpur Assembly Constituency which is going to the polls on May 7.

He has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Naik filed one set of his nomination papers today and is likely to file another set of nomination papers on April 18, according to sources.

The byelections are being held as the seat has fallen vacant after the death of the sitting MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik.

