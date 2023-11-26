Narasapur-SMVT Weekly Express Special extended to run till January 26

November 26, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Belagavi

South Central Railway has decided to extend the periodicity of the following weekly express special trains with the existing timings and stoppages: Train No 07153 Narasapur-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Weekly Express Special, which was earlier notified to run from Narasapur till November 24 on Fridays, will be extended further from December 1, 2023 to January 26, 2024. Train No 07154 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal-Narasapur Weekly Express Special, which was earlier notified to run from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal till November 25 on Saturdays, will be extended further from December 2, 2023 to January 27, 2024.

These two trains will have a composition of two first AC-cum-second AC Coach, two AC Two-Tier coaches, two AC Three-Tier coaches, 12 Second Class Sleeper coaches, two General coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Vans. The fare for these trains will be at the rate of 1.3 times the normal fare.

Terminal change

South Western Railway has decided to change the terminal of Train Nos 07395/07396 Ballari-Harihar-Ballari DEMU from Harihar to Davangere, skipping stoppage at Munirabad and Harihar, due to operational and technical constraints with revision in timings with effect journey commencing from Ballari and Davangere from November 27, 2023.

Train No 07395 will run as Ballari-Davangere DEMU instead of Ballari-Harihar DEMU. Accordingly, Train No 07395 Ballari-Davangere DEMU will leave Ballari at 7.50 a.m. and arrive at Davangere at 1.30 p.m. with effect journey commencing from Ballari from November 27.

En route, this train will arrive at/leave Ballari Cantonment at 7.56/7.57 a.m., Kudtini 8.13/8.14 a.m., Daroji 8.23/8.24 a.m., Toranagallu 8.32/8.34 a.m., Gadiganuru 8.43/8.44 a.m., Hosapete 9.20/9.25 a.m., Tungabhadra Dam 10.01/10.02 a.m., Vyasanakeri 10.14/10.15 a.m., Vyasa Colony 10.29/10.30 a.m., Mariyammanahalli Halt 10.41/10.42 a.m., Hampapatnam Halt 10.57/10.58 a.m., Hagaribommanahalli 11.12/11.13 a.m., Malavi 11.24/11.25 a.m., Kotturu 11.55/11.56 a.m., Bennehalli 12.08/12.09 p.m., Harapanahalli 12.24/12.25 p.m., Teligi 12.42/12.43 p.m. and Amaravathi Colony at 1.03/1.05 p.m.

In the return direction, Train No 07396 will run as Davangere-Ballari DEMU instead of Harihar-Ballari DEMU. Accordingly, Train No 07396 Davangere-Ballari DEMU will leave Davangere at 2.30 p.m. and arrive at Ballari at 8.10 p.m. with effect journey commencing from Davangere from November 27.

En route, this train will arrive at/leave Amaravathi Colony at 2.50/2.51 p.m., Teligi 3.13/3.14 p.m., Harapanahalli 3.32/3.33 p.m., Bennehalli 3.48/3.49 p.m., Kotturu 4.04/4.05 p.m., Malavi 4.28/4.29 p.m., Hagaribommanahalli 4.39/4.40 p.m., Hampapatnam Halt 4.53/4.54 p.m., Mariyammanahalli Halt 5.08/5.09 p.m., Vyasa Colony 5.19/5.20 p.m., Vyasanakeri 5.30/5.31 p.m., Tungabhadra Dam 5.43/5.44 p.m., Hosapete 6.20/6.30 p.m., Gadiganuru 6.54/6.55 p.m., Toranagallu 7.04/7.05 p.m., Daroji 7.13/7.14 p.m., Kudtini 7.22/7.23 p.m. and Ballari Cantonment 7.39/7.40 p.m.

Cancelled

South Central Railway has notified the cancellation and diversion of these trains due to rolling corridor block programme between November 27 and December 3, 2023 in the Vijayawada and Guntur divisions as follows: Train No 17329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express journey commencing from SSS Hubballi from November 27 to December 3 will be cancelled.

Train No 17330 Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express journey commencing from Vijayawada from November 28 to December 4 will be cancelled.

Diversion

Train No 12509 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Guwahati Tri-weekly Superfast Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru on November 29 and December 1 will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu stations.

Train No 18111 Tatanagar-Yesvantpur Weekly Express, leaving Tatanagar on November 30 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations, skipping stoppage at Eluru station.

Train No 18637 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express, leaving Hatia on December 2 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Train No 12835 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express leaving Hatia on November 28 and December 3 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Train No 12889 Tatanagar-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express leaving Tatanagar on December 1 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway Aneesh Hegde.