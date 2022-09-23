‘Nanna Ward, Swacch Ward’ contest for ensuring cleanliness

The aim is to reduce haphazard dumping of waste and encourage more participation of citizens in maintaining civic hygiene

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
September 23, 2022 19:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With complaints about cleanliness mounting, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has come out with an idea of holding a contest to encourage more involvement of citizens in keeping the twin cities clean.

Speaking at the Pourakarmika Day in Dharwad on Friday, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri said that the corporation will soon hold the contest, “Nanna Ward, Swacch Ward” in the 82 wards of the municipal corporation.

The aim of the contest is to reduce dumping of waste in drains and vacant sites and encourage more participation from citizens in maintaining cleanliness.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Felicitating the pourakarmikas (civic workers), the Mayor said that the municipal corporation has been monitoring cleanliness drive regularly by civic workers and has also effectively implemented door-to-door garbage collection.

“However, in some pockets of the twin cities, people are still dumping waste on the roadside, on vacant sites and also in gutters. During the rainy season many of the drains get choked leading to waterlogging,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Anchatageri said that cooperation and support of the general public are crucial for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. The contest will be launched on October 1 and it will run for a period of two months.

He said that citizen committees will inspect cleanliness in the wards and also assess the best practices in solid waste management and select the winners. The plan is to allocate additional funds to such select wards for further infrastructure development, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app