‘Nanna Ward, Swacch Ward’ contest for ensuring cleanliness

The aim is to reduce haphazard dumping of waste and encourage more participation of citizens in maintaining civic hygiene

The aim is to reduce haphazard dumping of waste and encourage more participation of citizens in maintaining civic hygiene

With complaints about cleanliness mounting, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has come out with an idea of holding a contest to encourage more involvement of citizens in keeping the twin cities clean.

Speaking at the Pourakarmika Day in Dharwad on Friday, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri said that the corporation will soon hold the contest, “Nanna Ward, Swacch Ward” in the 82 wards of the municipal corporation.

The aim of the contest is to reduce dumping of waste in drains and vacant sites and encourage more participation from citizens in maintaining cleanliness.

Felicitating the pourakarmikas (civic workers), the Mayor said that the municipal corporation has been monitoring cleanliness drive regularly by civic workers and has also effectively implemented door-to-door garbage collection.

“However, in some pockets of the twin cities, people are still dumping waste on the roadside, on vacant sites and also in gutters. During the rainy season many of the drains get choked leading to waterlogging,” he said.

Mr. Anchatageri said that cooperation and support of the general public are crucial for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. The contest will be launched on October 1 and it will run for a period of two months.

He said that citizen committees will inspect cleanliness in the wards and also assess the best practices in solid waste management and select the winners. The plan is to allocate additional funds to such select wards for further infrastructure development, he said.