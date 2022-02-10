‘Namma Shaale Nanna Koduge’ app to be launched on February 14

To help address infrastructure needs of government schools, shortage of teachers, optimal use of learning aids and utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has developed an app that will help address infrastructure needs of government schools, shortage of teachers, optimal use of learning aids and utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said that the ‘Namma Shaale Nanna Koduge’ app will be launched on February 14 by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The minister and senior officials met with non-governmental and private sector organisations on Wednesday to discuss overall development of school education.

Mr. Nagesh told reporters that around 80 organisations had come forward to improve schools and school education in the State. “The app is a platform for these organisations to provide assistance to the Department. Citizens can get details of any government school on the app. The app will also list out the things required by each government school,” he said.

100 schools to be developed

R. Vishal, commissioner of public instruction, said that there were 48,000 government schools in the state and CSR funds would be utilised for infrastructure development, recruitment of teaching staff and procurement of learning aids etc. By 2024-25 academic year, the department hopes to develop at least 100 schools, he said.

Under the Jalajeevan Mission, ₹50 crore has been earmarked for providing drinking water and constructing toilets in schools. By June, the department hopes to ensure that all schools in the state have clean drinking water and separate toilets for boys and girls, he added.