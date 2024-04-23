Nanjundi resigns from Council membership; to join Congress on Wednesday

April 23, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Alleging that the BJP did not help his community in any way, MLC and Vishwakarma leader K.P. Nanjundi resigned from the Legislative Council membership on Tuesday by submitting his resignation letter to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti in Hubballi. He is set to join the Congress on Wednesday.

Mr. Nanjundi said that when he left the Congress to join the BJP, he had a lot of hopes that the party would do something for the community and had toured the entire State along with party leader B.S. Yediyurappa. “Although they made me a Council member, none of the demands of the community were met. Even when asked, they just spoke about making me a Council member and did nothing on the community’s demands,” he said. The ₹1,000-core assistance promised for the community did not come and no ministership was offered, he said.

Mr. Horatti told presspersons that during his tenure as Chairman, 13 members had submitted their resignations.

