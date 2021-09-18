Nanjundappa committee suggestions to be revised

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the State government will revise the recommendations of the D.M. Nanjundappa committee for the next five years.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Bommai said the committee report would be revised on the basis of a NITI Aayog report and the Human Development Index.

Stressing the need to improve the Happiness Index of Kalyana Karnataka region and the State, Mr. Bommai said though the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had increased in the last decade, the average Happiness Index had gone down. Government’s programmes and schemes should reach even the last person in society, he said.

To a question, Mr. Bommai said that besides the special grants of ₹1,500 crore for the KKRDB, the government would increase the allocation for the region in the annual budget.

Chief Minister promised to develop the region as an industrial hub.

He said once in three months he would review the development works taken up by the KKRDB.

To another question, Mr. Bommai exuded confidence that BJP and the JD(S) would form an alliance in the Kalaburagi City Corporation council.