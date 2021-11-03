Nanjangud to witness PM’s Kedarnath visit on big screen

MYSURU

03 November 2021 18:27 IST

It is among three temples in the State chosen for joining the event virtually on November 5

The people of Nanjangud would get to see the live coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on November 5 and also the inauguration of the reconstructed ‘samadhi’ of Adi Shankaracharya.

An LED screen would be erected at Kalamandir, located adjacent to the Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in the town, to facilitate witnessing of the live event of the Prime Minister offering prayers at Kedarnath and inaugurating the rebuilt ‘samadhi’ between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m, according to Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan.

To mark the occasion, the BJP has invited sadhus and devotees to be part of the nationwide celebration of the event. Many temples across the country would be virtually joining the event. Three temples in Karnataka - Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunathaswamy Temple, Sri Male Mahadeshwaraswamy Temple in M.M. Hills and Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud town – would be joining the event with arrangements for watching the event live on a big screen.

Hundreds of people are expected to assemble at the venue to witness the event, the MLA said, in a release here.

A 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya would be unveiled at the samadhi. The statue was sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

The samadhi was destroyed in the 2013 flash floods that hit Kedarnath and was restored recently. The life-size statue of Adi Shankaracharya was also conceived as part of the restoration project and out of many sculptors from across the country who displayed their model, the authorities selected the model prepared by Arun Yogiraj. The work on sculpting the statue commenced in September 2020 and the sculpture shows Adi Shankaracharya in a sitting position.