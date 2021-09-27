Nanjangud Tahsildar transferred

Mysuru

27 September 2021 21:01 IST

The Tahsildar of Nanjangud, Mohan Kumari, has been transferred to Bengaluru.

Her transfer on Monday comes in the wake of the furore over the demolition of the Mahadevamma temple at Huchchagani village in Nanjangud.

The State Government has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, Bagadi Gautham, to make suitable alternative arrangements in Nanjangud.

